Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi walked out of a tense meeting with Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) leaders on Monday after insisting that armed factions relinquish control of Jurf Al-Sakhr (Jurf Al-Nasr) by November 20 or face military intervention, an informed source told Shafaq News.

Al-Zaidi ruled out concessions or an extension of the Friday evening deadline, stressing that troops were ready to enter the district in Babil province, according to the source, who said several CF leaders opposed the use of force, warning of potential unrest in other Iraqi cities.

The disagreement sparked heated exchanges, particularly between Al-Zaidi and Badr Organization leader Hadi Al-Amiri. CF leaders remained in the meeting after the prime minister’s departure, with no agreement reached as of the time of reporting.

Hosted by Islamic Supreme Council head Humam Hamoudi, the meeting brought together Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) leader Bafel Talabani, and New Generation Movement leader Shaswar Abdulwahid. It also covered the federal budget and broader political and economic issues.

Former Prime Minister and State of Law Coalition (SLC) leader Nouri Al-Maliki, Al-Amiri, and Hamoudi had previously proposed a phased withdrawal of armed factions, with regular security personnel taking over. A security source told Shafaq News earlier today that reinforcements had arrived to support Kataib Hezbollah, while Federal Police and Counter-Terrorism Service units from nearby provinces advanced toward Jurf Al-Sakhr to bolster government positions.

Read more: Why Jurf Al-Sakhr remains beyond Baghdad's full control