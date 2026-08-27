Shafaq News- Baghdad

Leaders of Iraq’s ruling Shiite Coordination Framework rejected dismissing or accepting the resignation of any minister in Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s government until the remaining cabinet posts are filled, dismissing reports that a minister was preparing to step down, a government source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

“Any withdrawal or dismissal at this stage would weaken al-Zaidi’s government,” the source said, adding that the Framework wanted to maintain political support for the government as it confronts domestic challenges.

More than 100 days into his term, al-Zaidi has raised concerns about the performance of several ministries, including some holding key portfolios, according to the source.

Read more: Al-Zaidi at 100 days: Iraq's toughest tests still ahead

Parliament granted confidence to al-Zaidi’s government on May 14, approving 14 of 23 ministers. Nine portfolios remain unresolved, including Defense, Interior, Planning and Higher Education, amid disputes over nominees and political allocations.