Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The General Directorate of Security (Asayish) in Al-Sulaymaniyah announced on Thursday the arrest of three suspected drug traffickers and the seizure of a large quantity of marijuana brought into the Kurdistan Region from abroad.

The directorate said the suspects were detained on August 19 in the province following extensive surveillance and intelligence gathering.

Earlier this month, Asayish arrested six suspected drug traffickers in three operations in Al-Sulaymaniyah, seizing 3.5 kilograms of marijuana, 5.3 kilograms of opium, 149,490 narcotic pills and 350 syringes containing narcotic substances.

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