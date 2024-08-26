Al-Sulaymaniyah security forces arrest two drug traffickers after fierce shootout

Shafaq News/ On Monday, security forces in Al-Sulaymaniyah arrested two drug traffickers following a violent confrontation in the Sarchnar district, local authorities reported.

In a statement, the Al-Sulaymaniyah Asayish (ASAISH) Directorate confirmed that the shootout occurred at 9:00 am, resulting in the arrest of the traffickers after they were injured during the clash.

Security forces seized 14 kilograms of crystal meth from the suspects, the statement revealed. One Asayish officer was also wounded in the exchange of gunfire.

Notably, the Kurdish Government has intensified efforts to address drug trafficking, urging cooperation from both Kurdish and international communities to tackle what he termed an "endemic" threat.

Speaking at a conference dedicated to combating drugs and psychotropic substances in Erbil, last March, PM Masrour Barzani highlighted the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) actions to eliminate the proliferation of drugs, calling for collective action to eradicate the root causes of drug-related challenges.

Barzani pointed to armed groups operating in disputed areas between Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as along the Region's borders with neighboring countries, as hindrances to Kurdish security forces' efforts in combating drug trafficking. These groups, he noted, exploit security vulnerabilities and impede anti-drug operations.

Despite these challenges, Barzani affirmed the KRG's commitment to combating the drug menace and preventing its escalation.