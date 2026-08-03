Al-Sulaymaniyah raids net six suspected drug traffickers

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdistan Region security forces arrested six suspected drug traffickers in three separate operations in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, seizing large quantities of narcotics intended for smuggling, the Kurdistan Region Security Agency announced on Monday.

In a statement, the agency said the first operation was carried out on July 16, 2026, following surveillance and investigations by its Anti-Narcotics Directorate. Security forces seized 3.5 kilograms of marijuana and arrested both the alleged seller and buyer.

The second operation, conducted on July 25, resulted in the seizure 5.3 kilograms of opium intended for smuggling to several European countries.

The third operation took place on August 1 after intelligence gathering and field surveillance. Security forces seized 149,490 narcotic pills and 350 syringes containing narcotic substances, which were allegedly prepared for smuggling to a neighboring Arab country.

Last week, a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) official said security forces had arrested more than 1,000 drug traffickers since the current cabinet took office in July 2019. The government had established six rehabilitation centers inside correctional facilities for people recovering from drug addiction as part of broader efforts to combat narcotics trafficking and abuse.

Read more: The Smuggler's Almanac: Iraq's war against narco-innovation