Kurdish authorities seize crystal meth, arrest traffickers near Iran

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan arrested five drug traffickers following an armed confrontation in a border area near Iran in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, General Directorate of Drug Control announced on Monday.

In a statement, the directorate said that a special security capture of five drug dealers in Penjwen, where security forces seized approximately four kilograms of crystal meth. During the raid, a clash erupted resulting in the injury of one trafficker and the arrest of four others.

Penjwen, located along the Iranian border, remains a key route for drug smugglers attempting to transport narcotics into the Kurdistan Region, prompting authorities to intensify security measures and surveillance efforts to curb illegal activities.

This month, Security Directorate officer, Arkan Omar, stated that the Kurdistan Region's security forces arrested more than 30 drug dealers and seized over 50 kg of narcotics.