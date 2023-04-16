Four casualties in al-Sulaymaniyah drone strike

Shafaq News / Haval Abu Bakr, the head of the local government in al-Sulaymaniyah governorate, announced that a drone strike on Saturday had resulted in four casualties in the district of Penjwen.

The attack hit three villages, namely Kani Miran, Saliawah, and Wriawah, as well as a car that was allegedly carrying members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Abu Bakr made the announcement after receiving a phone call from Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, who expressed his condolences and hoped that such attacks would come to an end.

In a statement released by the governor's office, Barzani thanked Abu Bakr for his swift response to the attack and his concern for the residents of the area.

The governor expressed his own concern and said, "I hope these attacks will end, and the people of the region can continue their normal life, especially those who work in agriculture." According to preliminary investigations, the attack resulted in two deaths and two injuries.

The security source, who chose to remain anonymous, confirmed that the drone had targeted the PKK members and that some collateral damage had occurred.