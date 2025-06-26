Asayish: External actors tried to exploit teacher protests

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Al-Sulaymaniyah Asayish Directorate announced on Thursday that several organizers of recent protests have been arrested over the past two days, citing intelligence about an attempt to exploit demonstrations to destabilize the province.

In a statement, the Asayish noted that the security apparatus has consistently refrained from interfering in lawful protests demanding salaries and workers’ rights, adding that the current security climate does not allow for safe demonstrations.

“Out of concern for public safety, we foiled a plot led by external actors who sought to infiltrate the protests and push political agendas unrelated to the protesters’ actual demands.”