Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices rose in Baghdad and Erbil on Monday, hovering around 920,000 IQD per mithqal, according to a Shafaq News survey.

On Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold sold for 923,000 IQD per mithqal (five grams), with a buying price of 919,000 IQD, the same as Sunday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 893,000 IQD, while the buying price reached 889,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 925,000 and 935,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 895,000 and 905,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 987,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 943,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 808,000 IQD.