Gold Prices Fluctuate in Baghdad, Remain Stable in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The prices of foreign and Iraqi gold experienced shifts in the local markets today, with fluctuations observed in Baghdad, while Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's capital, maintained stability.

According to a report from Shafaq News Agency, in the wholesale gold markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price for one weight of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was quoted at 415,000 Iraqi dinars. In contrast, the purchase price stood at 411,000 dinars.

For Iraqi 21-carat gold, the selling price for one mithqal was reported at 385,000 dinars, with the purchase price at 381,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops in Baghdad, a 21-carat Gulf gold mithqal was sold within the range of 420,000 to 430,000 dinars, while an Iraqi gold mithqal ranged between 390,000 and 400,000 dinars.

The gold market in Erbil remained relatively stable. The selling price for 24-carat gold was steady at 485,000 dinars, 22-carat gold was trading at 445,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 425,000 dinars, and 18-karat gold at 365,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.