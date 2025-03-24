Gold prices rise in Baghdad, fall in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, gold prices increased in Baghdad but decreased in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, in Baghdad’s wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street, 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold traded at 627,000 IQD per mithqal (about five grams) for selling and 623,000 IQD for buying. Meanwhile, Iraqi 21-carat gold was priced at 598,000 IQD for selling and 593,000 IQD for buying.

In jewelry shops, 21-carat Gulf gold selling prices were 625,000 and 635,000 IQD per mithqal, while Iraqi gold of the same purity ranged from 595,000 to 605,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 716,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat at 627,000 IQD, and 18-carat at 537,000 IQD.