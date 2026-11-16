Shafaq News- Islamabad

Regional states must not allow their territory, airspace or facilities to be used as a launchpad for attacks on Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday, adding that Iran's defensive operations target "exclusively the military targets and bases of the aggressors."

Addressing the 30th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad, Araghchi stressed that Iran's defensive actions should in no way be seen as directed against the peoples or governments of neighboring countries.

Since the US-Israeli war on Iran began on Feb. 28, Tehran has accused Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia of allowing their territory and airspace to be used for US strikes, filing a formal protest at the United Nations in April. Iran has since claimed attacks on US bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, Jordan and Oman.