Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said Washington was not negotiating with Iran, adding that "something one way or the other" would happen "fairly soon."

"Most people seem to think it's after the election, and we're going to see what happens," Trump told reporters on Wednesday as he returned from a rally in South Carolina.

Earlier, during his remarks at the rally, Trump said the United States could end its war with Iran immediately but wanted to ensure the outcome would be lasting.

He also claimed that Washington had defeated Iran militarily and financially, insisting that Tehran would "never have a nuclear weapon."

The New York Times reported earlier this week that the US and Israeli militaries had drawn up plans for renewed strikes on Iran after the US midterm elections, citing US officials and others briefed on the discussions.

However, it remained unclear whether Trump would approve the strikes. The newspaper noted that he had repeatedly rejected plans to resume major combat operations this year.

The United States and Israel launched their war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively close the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

A memorandum of understanding signed by the United States and Iran in June following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar has since stalled amid disagreements, including over navigation through the strategic waterway.