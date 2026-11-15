Shafaq News- Baghdad

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has made direct negotiations, without intermediaries or sports marketing companies, a condition for discussing the Iraq national team job, Shafaq News learned on Sunday.

Iraqi Football Association President Younis Mahmoud could travel to Japan to meet Moriyasu and explore a possible agreement, with any official move still awaiting approval.

The Japan Football Association confirmed that Moriyasu’s final match in charge would be the November 17 friendly against Paraguay in Singapore. His departure was brought forward following the postponement of the 2027 Asian Cup, where he had originally been scheduled to lead Japan.

Moriyasu, 58, led Japan to a 3-2 friendly victory over Brazil in Singapore on November 14, its second win over the five-time world champion.

Appointed in 2018, he guided Japan to the 2019 Asian Cup final and the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, beating Germany and Spain in the group stage. Japan also reached the 2023 Asian Cup quarterfinals and the last 32 of the 2026 World Cup under his leadership.

A tally of JFA results puts his record through November 14 at 77 wins, 17 draws and 18 defeats in 112 matches played, excluding a forfeit victory and counting penalty shootouts as draws.