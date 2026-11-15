Shafaq News- Tehran

An oil tanker caught fire after striking a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Navy said on Sunday, identifying the vessel as a violator of maritime restrictions.

Iranian media outlets separately reported that five oil tankers had struck mines and caught fire in the strait over the previous 48 hours.

Tehran also activated air defenses on Qeshm Island, near the strait, after detecting an unidentified object in its airspace, media outlets said.

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) issued Warning 205-26 concerning a tanker attack reported by Indian shipping authorities in the Arabian Gulf, but could not determine whether it involved the same incident.

UPDATE 114-JMIC ADVISORY NOTE Click here to view the full advisory note⤵️ https://t.co/WWNEkYTOcV #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/dKx0ynvy79 — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) November 15, 2026

Earlier today, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced it launched six drones at a US air defense radar facility at Bahrain's Al-Riffa helicopter base, two days after claiming a similar operation against an American radar installation.