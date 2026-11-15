Shafaq News

England beat Spain 3-2 to finish top of its UEFA Nations League group on Sunday, while Belgium’s 4-1 victory over Italy and France’s 2-1 win against Turkiye sent Belgium and France into the quarterfinals.

Harry Kane’s 45th-minute penalty put England ahead in Madrid before Ezri Konsa and Ben White extended the lead in the 53rd and 57th minutes. Elliot Anderson was sent off in the 63rd minute, and Spain responded through Mikel Oyarzabal’s penalty and Nico Williams’ goal, but England held on. Both teams had already qualified for the quarterfinals.

Belgium recovered from Francesco Pio Esposito’s 11th-minute opener with goals from Maxim De Cuyper, Nathan Ngoy and Jeremy Doku before halftime in Brussels. Diego Moreira added the fourth in the 80th minute, securing second place in Group A1 with 12 points and leaving Italy third on 10.

France won the group with 13 points after beating Turkiye in Bordeaux. Emirhan Topcu’s own goal broke the deadlock in the 49th minute, and substitute Eli Junior Kroupi doubled the lead in the 80th before Abdulkerim Bardakci scored a late consolation. Turkiye finished without a point.

Croatia beat Czechia 2-1 in Osijek to finish third in Group A3. Ivan Perisic opened the scoring early, and Lovro Majer struck the winner shortly after Adam Hlozek’s late equalizer. Czechia ended its campaign with six defeats.

In League C, Albania secured promotion to League B with a 2-0 victory over Belarus through goals from Rey Manaj and Elseid Hysaj. Finland beat San Marino 7-2 in the other Group C1 match, with Nicola Nanni scoring both goals for the visiting side.

Montenegro, already assured of promotion, completed an unbeaten Group C2 campaign with a 4-1 win at Cyprus, helped by two Nikola Krstovic goals. Latvia and Armenia drew 0-0 in the group’s other match.