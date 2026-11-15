Shafaq News- Washington

The United States receives threats from Iran every day, with drones posing the greatest security concern, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said on Sunday.

In an interview with Fox News, Mullin claimed that President Donald Trump and his family were Tehran's primary targets, adding that US authorities were fully prepared to respond to threats on American soil.

New drone technologies have become difficult for authorities to counter, exposing serious gaps in the country's ability to defend against aerial threats, according to Mullin.

He also called for stronger US defenses to address these threats.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have targeted a US air defense radar installation at Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain with six drones, following a similar attack it reported two days earlier.