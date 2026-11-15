Shafaq News- Nineveh

Iraqi forces launched a search operation in Nineveh’s Hatra sector on Sunday after an armed attack on army positions, the West Nineveh Operations Command said.

In a statement, the command said it had deployed 12 military units to the attack site and that security forces maintained full control of the area.

Forces remained deployed along the Rawa–Hatra road to secure the area and prevent renewed ISIS activity, the command added.

Footage showed fighters from the Popular Mobilization Forces’ (PMF) 44th Brigade sweeping the Hatra desert for ISIS members.

The PMF had earlier announced that the brigade was supporting army positions along the road following the attack.