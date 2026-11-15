Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar sought his Syrian counterpart Anas Khattab's cooperation in handing over two suspects in the killing of former Iraqi lawmaker Ahmed al-Alwani, Lebanese media reported on Sunday.

According to Lebanese reports, the request came during al-Hajjar's visit to Syria, where Khattab expressed willingness to cooperate.

A Lebanese judicial source previously told AFP that authorities had identified two Syrian nationals suspected of involvement in the killing who had fled to Syria.

The motive remains unknown, although preliminary findings reportedly ruled out robbery or financial motives. Lebanon's General Security Directorate also denied reports that it had informed Iraqi authorities the killing was linked to moral or honor-related motives.

Al-Alwani was found dead on Tuesday inside an apartment in Beirut's Tariq al-Jadideh neighborhood.

Read more: Former Iraqi MP Al-Alwani killing