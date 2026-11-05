Shafaq News- Sanaa/ Riyadh

Yemen's Houthi movement (Ansarallah) denied on Thursday targeting Saudi Arabia's Medina with a ballistic missile.

The group’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said, "We affirm that our operations target only the Saudi enemy's oil facilities and military bases."

تؤكد القوات المسلحة اليمنية أن ادعاء العدو السعودي باعتراض صاروخ في أجواء المدينة المنورة هو استمرار لبهتانه الكبير والعظيم بحق شعبنا المسلم العزيز وقواته المسلحة وأن عملياتنا لا تستهدف سوى منشآته النفطية وقواعده العسكرية، وأن يمن الحكمة والإيمان هو أكثر الشعوب تقديسا للمقدسات وأن من يمثل خطراً على المقدسات هو الذي يستجلب إليها فعاليات الفسق والفجور. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) November 5, 2026

Saudi-led coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said earlier today that Saudi air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward the Medina region.

التحالف: الدفاع الجوي اعترض ودمر صاروخ باليستي أطلقته الميليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه منطقة المدينة المنورة. https://t.co/T9pQjtZ3d8 — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) November 5, 2026

Medina is Islam's second-holiest city after Mecca and is home to the Prophet's Mosque, where the Prophet Muhammad is buried. The city receives millions of Muslim pilgrims and visitors each year.

Read more: Riyadh intercepts missile over Medina, Houthis deny involvement