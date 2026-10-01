Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Sanaa

The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen accused the Houthi movement (Ansarallah) of targeting an electricity distribution station in Medina on September 29, coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Malki said on Thursday.

Al-Malki said an investigation and examination of drone wreckage indicated Houthi involvement in planning the attack, adding that the strike knocked one transformer out of service but did not disrupt the wider electricity network.

The station supplies electricity to the Prophet Mohammed’s Mosque in Medina, according to Al-Malki.

Houthi political bureau member Dhaifallah Al-Shami rejected the Saudi accusation, calling it fabricated. He said Riyadh had previously accused the group of targeting Mecca and was now making a similar allegation.