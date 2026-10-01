Shafaq News- Baghdad

Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya, an Iran-aligned Iraqi armed faction, said on Thursday it would abide by agreed timelines between armed factions, the Coordination Framework and the government under what it called the “full sovereignty project,” including ending military operations inside Iraq.

The group's secretary-general, Sheikh Haidar al-Gharawi, said the faction was committed to Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's Sovereignty Day statement and to the terms of an agreed “sovereignty paper.”

Read more: Four Iraqi factions set conditions for weapons control

Al-Gharawi praised the government, the prime minister and political forces for pressing ahead with ending the foreign presence and pledged the group's support for any step that preserves “a national achievement, made possible by the blood of fighters and the sacrifices of Iraqis.”

The US-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS ended its military mission in Iraq on September 30. At a ceremony marking the transition, al-Zaidi declared that there would be “no weapons outside the umbrella of the law, and no force outside state institutions.”

Read more: Iraq's Sovereignty Days: Coalition mission ends, factions keep their weapons