Al-Diwaniyah project scandal: Billions allegedly stolen by militant group

Shafaq News/ The "42 Neighborhoods" project in al-Diwaniyah has been handed over to a militant group listed on global terrorism watchlists, Provincial Council member Tariq Al-Burq’awi revealed, on Saturday, asserting that the group plans to embezzle billions through the project.

Al-Burq’awi stated to Shafaq News, "The 42 Neighborhoods project is nothing but a grand deception, as such a project does not exist in reality," explaining that "what has actually been implemented is a limited project covering only 4-5 neighborhoods in the city center. After completing these neighborhoods, it is claimed that the funds have run out."

"the project was handed over to a militant group called Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya (HAAA) led by Haidar Al-Gharawi, under pressure exerted on Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani," he continued, describing the project as "a major scam to steal tens of billions allocated to al-Diwaniyah."

HAAA is part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), which is an umbrella organization encompassing all Iran-backed Iraqi armed groups such as Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada. All of which are designated by Washington as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

Al-Burq’awi added that discussing this file has angered the group managing the project, leading to "direct threats" to deter him from "continuing to expose corruption." He emphasized that these threats "will not scare" him or prevent him from defending the rights and interests of al-Diwaniyah residents.

"Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari and al-Diwaniyah Police Chief have directed the tightening of security measures in the area where I reside as a precautionary measure following the threats."

On Sunday, Prime Minister Al-Sudani directed the provision of financial allocations and necessary funding to complete the rehabilitation works for 42 neighborhoods in the province, during his meeting with al-Diwaniyah Governor, Abbas Shaeel Al-Zamili.