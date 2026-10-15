Riyadh intercepts missile over Medina, Houthis deny involvement

Riyadh intercepts missile over Medina, Houthis deny involvement
2026-10-15T10:45:00+00:00

Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Sanaa

Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile over the western Medina region, Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, said on Thursday.

No further details were provided about the missile's origin or intended target.

In a statement, Yemen's Houthi group (Ansarallah) denied launching an attack on Saudi territory, describing the claim as a "major falsehood."

Earlier, the group said a Saudi fighter jet had been struck by a surface-to-air missile over the northern Yemeni province of Saada, reporting a direct hit.

Yahya Saree, the Houthi military spokesperson, identified the aircraft as a Saudi Typhoon fighter jet that had taken off from an airbase in Taif, western Saudi Arabia. Saudi authorities did not immediately comment on the allegation.

Ansarallah also claimed on Wednesday that it had targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile.

Since October 5, five Saudi airports have come under Houthi attacks, leaving 20 people dead and hundreds injured, while causing property damage and disrupting air traffic.

The attacks come amid escalating military confrontations between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis since July, including strikes on civilian aviation facilities and energy infrastructure in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Houthis since March 2015. The group has controlled the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces since September 2014.

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