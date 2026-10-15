Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Sanaa

Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile over the western Medina region, Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, said on Thursday.

No further details were provided about the missile's origin or intended target.

التحالف : اعتراض وتدمير صاروخ مجنح (كروز) بمنطقة المدينة المنورة. — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 15, 2026

In a statement, Yemen's Houthi group (Ansarallah) denied launching an attack on Saudi territory, describing the claim as a "major falsehood."

تؤكد القوات المسلحة اليمنية أنها لم تنفذ اليوم أي عملية استهداف باتجاه الأراضي السعودية وأن ما يدعيه العدو السعودي من استهداف باتجاه المدينة المنورة فهو بهتان عظيم وكبير. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 15, 2026

Earlier, the group said a Saudi fighter jet had been struck by a surface-to-air missile over the northern Yemeni province of Saada, reporting a direct hit.

Yahya Saree, the Houthi military spokesperson, identified the aircraft as a Saudi Typhoon fighter jet that had taken off from an airbase in Taif, western Saudi Arabia. Saudi authorities did not immediately comment on the allegation.

تمكنت قواتنا المسلحة بفضل الله قبل قليل من استهداف طائرة حربية سعودية نوع "تايفون" أقلعت من قاعدة الطائف وتم استهدافها في أجواء محافظة صعدة بصاروخ أرض جو وتمت إصابتها إصابة مباشرة وهي معرضة للسقوط. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 14, 2026

Ansarallah also claimed on Wednesday that it had targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with a ballistic missile.

Since October 5, five Saudi airports have come under Houthi attacks, leaving 20 people dead and hundreds injured, while causing property damage and disrupting air traffic.

The attacks come amid escalating military confrontations between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis since July, including strikes on civilian aviation facilities and energy infrastructure in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Houthis since March 2015. The group has controlled the capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces since September 2014.