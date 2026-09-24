Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) said on Thursday that they had launched dozens of ballistic missiles and drones at Saudi military positions in Jizan, hours after the Saudi-led coalition reported intercepting six missiles bound for Taif and Yanbu.

Military spokesperson Yahya Saree characterized the operation as “preemptive,” listing command and control centers, operations rooms, weapons depots, and other sites in Al-Tuwal among its objectives, including the Sixth Emergency Division. Launch platforms at Al-Daghareer camp and several positions elsewhere in Jizan were also struck, according to Saree.

بيانٌ صادرٌ عن القواتِ المسلحةِ اليمنيةِبسمِ اللهِ الرحمنِ الرحيمِقالَ تعالى: {فَمَنِ اعْتَدَى عَلَيْكُمْ فَاعْتَدُوا عَلَيْهِ بِمِثْلِ مَا اعْتَدَى عَلَيْكُمْ} صدقَ اللهُ العظيمفي إطارِ العدوانِ الذي يشنُّه العدوُّ السعوديُّ على بلدِنا ومع تصاعدِ العدوانِ الصاروخيِّ على… pic.twitter.com/GKuYSMlgzl — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) September 24, 2026

“The strikes were precise and direct,” Saree said, claiming that hundreds of Saudi, Yemeni, and Sudanese personnel were killed or wounded and several weapons depots destroyed. Saudi authorities did not immediately confirm the claimed casualties or damage.

Saree attributed the escalation to a buildup of Saudi troops along the border and said that more than 200 projectiles had been fired from Jizan toward Saada and Hajjah. He vowed that Houthi forces would continue attacking military deployments until operations against Yemen cease and restrictions on the country are lifted.

The Saudi-led coalition confirmed that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed Houthi ballistic missiles on Thursday, with spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki warning of a firm response.

Houthi-affiliated media, meanwhile, reported four Saudi air raids on Qatabir and Maran districts in Saada, including one affecting a telecommunications network. Al-Masirah television attributed the destruction of a water station and a civilian vehicle in Taiz’s Maqbana district to another attack and reported that a girl lost a hand after a missile landed near her home in Saada’s Razih district.