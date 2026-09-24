Shafaq News- Basra

The Iraq Oil, Gas and Energy Exhibition opened in Basra on Thursday, drawing around 300 companies from 18 countries, Basra Oil Company said.

Participating firms are showcasing the latest equipment, technologies, services and solutions for the three sectors, the company said. The exhibition also drew visitors interested in the oil, gas and energy sector as well as students studying petroleum-related disciplines, giving them access to current industry technologies and equipment and helping connect academic study with practical applications.

The three-day event includes conferences, events and specialized meetings aimed at exchanging expertise and exploring cooperation opportunities across the energy sector.