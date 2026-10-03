Saudi strikes hit Yemen as government forces advance in Taiz

Saudi strikes hit Yemen as government forces advance in Taiz
2026-10-03T14:55:39+00:00

Shafaq News- Sanaa/ Aden

Saudi strikes targeted Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and several other provinces on Saturday, damaging a maternity hospital and wounding two detainees, according to the Houthi-run Health Ministry and Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV.

Al-Masirah said Saudi aircraft carried out 26 strikes on Sanaa around midday, targeting the Nuqum, Attan, Al-Sabeen and Al-Nahdayn areas. The Health and Environment Ministry in Sanaa reported that airstrikes near Al-Sabeen Maternity and Child Hospital caused extensive damage to its buildings, wards and medical equipment, leaving an unspecified number of people injured and causing panic among patients and visitors.

In the northern province of Saada, Al-Masirah reported Saudi missile strikes on telecommunications networks in Haydan, Saqayn and Sahar districts, alongside attacks on Maran district and Saada city, where the two detainees were wounded when a missile struck a police station. The channel also cited artillery shelling in the border districts of Al-Dhaher, Ghamr and Razih, and an airstrike in Salh district, Taiz province.

The Houthi-run Foreign Ministry warned that continued Saudi attacks on Yemen’s territory would require a response in kind, calling on the international community and regional powers to pressure Riyadh to halt the strikes.

Separately, Yemen’s internationally recognized government announced an attack on what it described as legitimate military targets in Sanaa, with military spokesperson Col. Majed Al-Nuzaili asserting that its forces were capable of conducting further strategic operations against the Houthis.

In Taiz, government troops backed by local fighters captured Hisn Sameh, southeast of the city, following heavy clashes with Houthi forces, according to the government-run Saba News Agency. Citing a military source, the agency reported dozens of Houthi fighters killed or wounded.

The Yemeni military, meanwhile, said it conducted 71 operations against Houthi troop concentrations, reinforcements and positions across several areas of Taiz, claiming to have destroyed transport and support equipment and inflicted casualties. It also reported shooting down four Houthi drones over the Al-Shahla front in eastern Al-Jawf province before they reached their targets.

The Houthis did not address the government forces’ battlefield claims.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon