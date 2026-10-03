USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Bagdad, Erbil
Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil
The US dollar edged higher against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil on Saturday, hovering around 157,000 dinars per $100 as evening trading closed.
According to a Shafaq News market survey, in Baghdad, the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges closed at 157,300 dinars per $100, up slightly from 157,250 dinars in the morning.
Exchange shops in Baghdad kept their retail rates unchanged, selling $100 for 157,750 dinars and buying it for 156,750 dinars.
In Erbil, the dollar also rose, with exchange shops selling $100 for 157,550 dinars and buying it for 157,500 dinars.