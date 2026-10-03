Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar edged higher against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil on Saturday, hovering around 157,000 dinars per $100 as evening trading closed.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, in Baghdad, the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges closed at 157,300 dinars per $100, up slightly from 157,250 dinars in the morning.

Exchange shops in Baghdad kept their retail rates unchanged, selling $100 for 157,750 dinars and buying it for 156,750 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also rose, with exchange shops selling $100 for 157,550 dinars and buying it for 157,500 dinars.