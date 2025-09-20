USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad, Erbil
2025-09-20T14:02:24+00:00
Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil
On Saturday, the US dollar inched lower against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil as markets closed.
According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 142,250 IQD per $100, down from 142,500 IQD in morning trade.
In local exchange shops, the selling price stood at 143,250 IQD per $100, while the buying rate was 141,250 IQD.
Erbil saw similar declines, with the dollar selling at 142,050 IQD per $100 and buying at 141,950 IQD.