USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Saturday, the US dollar inched lower against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil as markets closed.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 142,250 IQD per $100, down from 142,500 IQD in morning trade.

In local exchange shops, the selling price stood at 143,250 IQD per $100, while the buying rate was 141,250 IQD.

Erbil saw similar declines, with the dollar selling at 142,050 IQD per $100 and buying at 141,950 IQD.