Israel–Hezbollah clash intensifies with strikes and rockets

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes Sunday on several towns in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah fired rockets toward northern Israel.

According to media reports, Israeli strikes targeted the towns of Aita al-Shaab, Debbine, Yater, and Al-Qantara in the south of the country.

Hezbollah said it had targeted an Israeli Merkava tank north of Khiam detention center with a guided missile, struck a D9 military bulldozer in the Taybeh project area, and fired rockets at the Meron base responsible for surveillance and air operations management.

The group added that it also fired rockets at Israeli troop gatherings in the Taybeh area in southern Lebanon, and launched rocket salvos toward the Israeli settlements of Kiryat Shmona and Avivim.

For its part, the Israeli army said that Iran and Hezbollah had increased the pace of rocket launches against Israel in recent days, adding that Israeli ground forces were targeting Hezbollah cells in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military also said it struck around 200 targets in Iran within 24 hours, including air defense systems, command headquarters, and weapons production facilities.

According to the military, about 70% of Iran’s missile launch platforms had been destroyed, while all drones launched from Iran were intercepted. The army added that ballistic missiles remain the main threat facing Israel, claiming its aircraft are now able to operate freely over Iranian airspace following strikes on air defense systems.