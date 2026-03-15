Brigade, intelligence officers removed after Baghdad airport attack

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Authorities removed several officers and field commanders from their posts following the recent rocket attack targeting Baghdad International Airport, a security source said on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News that those relieved of duty include the commander of Brigade 55 of the 17th Division, the battalion commander responsible for the sector, the intelligence officer of Brigade 55, the battalion’s intelligence officer, as well as several sector officers within the Federal Police command.

Earlier today, Iraq’s Security Media Cell said five rockets struck Baghdad International Airport and its surroundings, wounding four airport employees and security personnel, in addition to an engineer who sustained injuries of varying severity.