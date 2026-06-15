Nineveh records eighth CCHF case in recent weeks

Shafaq News- Nineveh

A new case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) has been recorded in Iraq's northern province of Nineveh, a medical source at the provincial Health Directorate told Shafaq News on Monday, raising the number of confirmed infections to eight in recent weeks.

The patient, a 42-year-old woman from the town of Wana, north of Mosul, was admitted to hospital on June 10 after showing symptoms associated with the disease. Laboratory tests completed today confirmed the diagnosis.

According to the Shafaq News tracker, Iraq has recorded 150 CCHF infections since the start of 2026, with 74 cases concentrated in the southern province of Dhi Qar.