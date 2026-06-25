11 June - 19 July 2026
00 days
00 hours
00 mins
00 secs
View matches

Child tests positive for hemorrhagic fever in Nineveh

Child tests positive for hemorrhagic fever in Nineveh
2026-06-25T17:28:17+00:00

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Nineveh province, northern Iraq, recorded a new Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) case, a health source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The patient, 11, was admitted to the hospital on June 21 as a suspected case. The case brings the total number of confirmed CCHF infections in the province to nine this year.

According to the Shafaq News tracker, Iraq has recorded 153 CCHF infections since the start of 2026, with 74 cases concentrated in the southern province of Dhi Qar.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon