Drone hits Baghdad airport perimeter
2026-03-20T21:18:41+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
A drone struck near the logistics support facility at Baghdad International Airport on Friday, marking the third incident in a single day, a security source told Shafaq News.
The drone fell in the vicinity of the site without reports of casualties or significant damage, the source said.
He added that the air defense system at the facility did not activate during this attack or a previous one earlier in the day, raising questions about response readiness.