Drone destroyed attempting to hit US base in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad (Updated at 1:40)

Two drones targeted sensitive sites in Baghdad late Sunday, one heading toward Victoria Base near Baghdad International Airport and another falling inside the headquarters of Iraq’s Special Operations Forces, a security source told Shafaq News.

According to the source, no official reports have been issued regarding casualties or material damage.

The incident comes amid heightened security tensions in Iraq and the region, with repeated attempts to target military sites using drones following the outbreak of regional hostilities on Saturday after a US-Israeli operation inside Iran and subsequent Iranian responses, alongside increased involvement by Iraqi armed factions.