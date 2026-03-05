Drone falls in Baghdad’s Al-Dora district

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A drone crashed Thursday morning in al-Dora district, south of Baghdad, a security source told Shafaq News, as the confrontation between the United States, Israel and Iran entered its sixth day.

The source said the incident occurred in the al-Buaitha area, causing material damage but no casualties

Authorities have not yet identified the drone’s affiliation, and relevant agencies have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Yesterday, a drone attempting to strike a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) facility crashed in a rural area south of Mosul. A day earlier, Iraqi air defenses intercepted a drone approaching the perimeter of Victoria Base at Baghdad International Airport.

The incidents come amid heightened tension following joint US–Israeli strikes on Iran, including an attack that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, triggering public anger and a series of drone incidents across several Iraqi provinces.

Read more: Post-Khamenei Iraq: Factional pressure Vs. state sovereignty