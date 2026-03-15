Rocket strike targets vicinity of Baghdad International Airport
2026-03-15T21:25:03+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
A rocket attack targeted the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport late, for the second times within hours, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.
According to the source, four rockets struck areas around the airport, while security forces have launched search operations to locate the launch sites.
Earlier today, Iraq’s Security Media Cell revealed that Baghdad International Airport and its surroundings had come under attack by five rockets, leaving six injuries.