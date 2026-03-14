Rocket attack hits US Embassy compound in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A rocket strike hit the US Embassy compound in Baghdad early Saturday, damaging facilities inside the diplomatic complex, according to security sources and media reports.

The Associated Press reported smoke and flames rising from the compound shortly after the impact, with security sources indicating that the projectile struck a helicopter landing pad within the embassy grounds.

A security source, meanwhile, told Shafaq News that the embassy’s C-RAM air defense system was destroyed during the attack.

No casualties have been confirmed, and Iraqi authorities have not yet issued an official statement clarifying the extent of the damage or identifying those responsible.

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