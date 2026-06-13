CENTCOM: 141 ships diverted near Hormuz

Shafaq News- Middle East

American forces have diverted 141 commercial vessels and disabled nine ships since imposing its blockade on Iranian ports on April 8, US Central Command said on Saturday.

An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter lifts off from the flight deck of USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) as the ship transits the Arabian Sea in support of the blockade against Iran. As of June 13, CENTCOM forces have redirected 141 commercial vessels and disabled 9 to ensure compliance. pic.twitter.com/BBHvZW6Z62 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 13, 2026

CENTCOM had stated on June 11 that the Strait of Hormuz remained open to commercial vessels and tankers after Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya headquarters announced the waterway was closed to all ships and threatened to target traffic in response to US strikes on southern Iran.

Iran’s Fars News Agency, meanwhile, reported that hundreds of ships were still waiting for Iranian permits to cross Hormuz under emergency procedures imposed on the strategic waterway.

Washington and Tehran are preparing to electronically sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU), although uncertainty remains over the timing. US President Donald Trump said the agreement would be signed on June 14, while Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif suggested the process could take an additional 24 hours. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei denied that a signing would take place on Sunday.

The agreement would extend the ceasefire for 60 days, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and launch talks on Iran’s nuclear program. Trump described the deal as “a wall to no [Iranian] nuclear weapon.”