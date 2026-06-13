Iran: US memorandum will not be signed Sunday

Shafaq News- Tehran

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that a memorandum of understanding with the United States would not be signed tomorrow, while leaving open the possibility of an agreement in the coming days.

The ministry’s spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, told reporters that the exact timing of the signing had not yet been determined and urged caution in assessing the negotiations due to “fluctuating positions” from the other side.

Baqaei added that the Islamabad Memorandum currently focuses on ending the war and that Iran's nuclear file is not being addressed at this stage.

Earlier today, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Islamabad was preparing for the signing of a US-Iran peace agreement within 24 hours. Officials in Washington and Tehran have recently signaled progress in the talks, although both sides have offered differing accounts of the memorandum's content and timeline.