Grenade attack kills Shia cleric in Damascus suburb

Shafaq News- Damascus

The Shia Scholars Authority in Syria confirmed Friday that one of its members was assassinated in a grenade attack in the city of Sayyida Zaynab, south of Damascus.

The authority told Shafaq News that the victim is Farhan Mansour, “a member of the Shia Scholars Authority for Followers of Ahl Al-Bayt in Syria and the Friday prayer imam and preacher at the Sayyida Zaynab shrine.” He was killed instantly when an assailant threw a hand grenade at the vehicle he was traveling in near the Safir Al-Zahraa Hotel on Al-Fatimiya Street, the Authority confirmed to Shafaq News.

Mansour was known beyond his religious duties for his scholarly and community work within the Authority, according to the organization.