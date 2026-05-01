Bomb blast wounds civilian near Damascus hotel

Bomb blast wounds civilian near Damascus hotel
2026-05-01T12:18:50+00:00

Shafaq News- Damascus

A roadside bomb exploded near a hotel in the Sayyida Zaynab district south of Damascus on Friday, wounding one civilian.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the device was placed beneath a vehicle near the Safir al-Zahraa Hotel on al-Fatimiya Street. The wounded civilian was transported to hospital for treatment.

Internal security forces cordoned off the area shortly after the blast.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon