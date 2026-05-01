Bomb blast wounds civilian near Damascus hotel

Shafaq News- Damascus

A roadside bomb exploded near a hotel in the Sayyida Zaynab district south of Damascus on Friday, wounding one civilian.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the device was placed beneath a vehicle near the Safir al-Zahraa Hotel on al-Fatimiya Street. The wounded civilian was transported to hospital for treatment.

Internal security forces cordoned off the area shortly after the blast.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.