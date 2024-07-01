USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 147,850 IQD to 100 dollars in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, while it recorded 147,650 dinars against 100 dollars this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 148,750 and 146,750 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates were 147,750 and 147,650 IQD to 100, respectively.