Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Rapid Response Division arrested 308 suspects and seized weapons during 124 operations, drugs, and large sums of money in September, Interior Ministry spokesperson Miqdad Miri said on Saturday.

The arrests included 31 suspects in integrity-related cases and 55 in drug cases, and 1,425 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 305 grams of hashish, 92 narcotic pills, and drug-use paraphernalia. Security forces also confiscated 21 weapons, 356 pieces of ammunition, 32 magazines, and 131 rounds of various types. They also confiscated 6.047 million Iraqi dinars ($4626.05) and $1 million, along with 18 mobile phones and other items.

They carried out three operations to remove illegal encroachments and intervened in three tribal disputes.

Last month, the Interior Ministry said Iraqi authorities had dismantled 250 drug-trafficking networks, including 34 international groups, during the government’s first 100 days. Authorities also seized 785 kilograms of drugs and 177,000 narcotic pills and arrested 144 foreign suspects.