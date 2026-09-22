Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities dismantled 250 drug-trafficking networks, including 34 international groups, during the government’s first 100 days, Interior Ministry spokesperson Major General Miqdad Miri said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Miri said anti-narcotics forces seized 785 kilograms of drugs and 177,000 narcotic pills and arrested 144 foreign suspects.

Iraqi courts issued 2,157 rulings in drug-related cases during the period, including cases involving 952 traffickers and 220 defendants linked to international trafficking, he said.

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The rulings included 59 death sentences and 254 life terms. Authorities also issued 18 international arrest warrants and executed 18 arrest orders against suspects inside Iraq.

Miri said the Interior Ministry had also recorded declines in kidnapping, murder and rape, while improving the execution of outstanding arrest warrants.

Tribal warning shootings, known locally as “dagga ashairiya”, fell 30%, with 10 governorates recording no such incidents during the 100-day period. Armed tribal disputes fell 71%, according to the ministry.