Iraq security brief: Crackdown on crime, drugs, and election tensions

Below is a summary of key security developments reported across Iraq on October 24, 2025.

Drug Trafficking (Kirkuk):

Security forces arrested one of the province’s most dangerous drug traffickers following a precision raid. Weapons and hand grenades were seized during the operation.

Bomb Incident (Basra):

A small homemade explosive detonated in al-Baradhiyah district of central Basra, damaging nearby windows but causing no casualties. Officials confirmed that the 209-gram device was manually ignited.

Murder Case (Nineveh):

A joint intelligence unit arrested a suspect accused of fatally stabbing an elderly man in Mosul’s Bab al-Jadid neighborhood. The arrest followed a detailed investigation that tracked the suspect’s movements and hideout.

Election Tension (Kirkuk):

Minor clashes erupted in the Altun Kupri area after supporters of Kurdish and Turkmen parties raised rival campaign flags. The confrontation involved fistfights and brief gunfire before army units intervened and restored calm.

Theft Case (Diyala):

Police recovered 373 million Iraqi dinars (about $285K) and a stolen Beretta pistol in al-Muqdadiyah, two days after they were taken in an armed robbery targeting residents from Khanaqin. The suspects remain at large.

Superstition Arrest (Babil):

Police in northern Babel detained a man carrying items linked to sorcery rituals, including papers with symbols, beads, and stones coated with honey. Authorities said such practices threaten social security and vowed strict enforcement.