Crime rates challenges government efforts in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Iraq's internal security challenges are multifaceted, influenced by a complex interplay of political, economic, and social factors. This report explores the current state of crime in Iraq, examining statistical data, types of prevalent crimes, government responses, and expert analyses of the root causes and potential solutions.

Crime Statistics and Rankings

As of 2024, Iraq ranks 80th globally out of 146 countries in the crime index, according to Numbeo, a global database tracking consumer prices, crime rates, and healthcare quality.

Among Arab countries, Iraq holds the 8th position, following Syria, Yemen, Libya, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and Lebanon.

A study also places Iraq 80th globally, with a crime index of 44.7% and a safety index of 55.3%. Additionally, the Global Organized Crime Index indicated that Iraq scored 7.13 in criminality in 2023, ranking 8th globally, 2nd in Asia, and 1st in Western Asia.

Types of Crimes

Iraq faces various forms of crime, including inter-family crimes like patricide, matricide, fratricide, sororicide, and uxoricide.

Some of the incidents are classified under organized crime, such as human trafficking, smuggling, extortion, trade in counterfeit goods, arms trafficking, and drug trafficking.

Homicide rates over recent years are as follows:

- 4,300 in 2015

- 4,400 in 2016

- 4,600 in 2017 and 2018

- 4,180 in 2019

- 4,700 in 2020

- 5,000 in 2021

- 5,300 in 2022

Government Efforts

Fadel Al-Gharawi, head of the Strategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq, highlights a range of crimes prevalent in Iraq from 2023-2024, including drug and human trafficking, murder, honor killing, theft, financial corruption, bribery, and embezzlement. These crimes are distributed across most Iraqi provinces but vary in severity according to the type of crime.

"Iraq, like other countries, faces numerous crimes, challenges, and complexities. Its ranking among nations is based on the prevalence of crime and the measures taken by the government and its security institutions to address these crimes and the judicial procedures to reduce them." He tells Shafaq News Agency.

He affirms that "there are more than 100,000 convicted and detained individuals in prisons and detention centers, which is a significant number indicating the extent and repercussions of crimes in Iraq, in addition to the presence of terrorist crimes. Crimes will not end without comprehensive, genuine, and serious solutions in the economic, social, political, service, developmental, and educational fields."

Miqdad Al-Mousawi, spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Interior and the Security Media Cell, states that the Ministry has made "significant progress in enhancing security and stability through strategic planning and precise execution of security operations." He emphasizes the importance of cooperation between security agencies and citizens, which "has led to numerous arrests and seizures of weapons and drugs, significantly reducing crime rates and enhancing safety across various regions."

For his part, Major General Miqdad Miri noted a 29% decrease in premeditated murders, a more than 70% reduction in tribal disputes, and a 9% overall drop in crime rates in early 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

He contends that Iraq's classification in global crime indices is "inaccurate," noting significant crime reduction efforts in 2023.

Miri points out that while countries like Britain and the United States have advanced security systems, their crime rates remain high, exemplifying that even with strong security measures, crime persists globally.

"in 2023, following the implementation of the governmental program, particularly concerning the monitoring and prevention of organized crime, significant progress was made in achieving this goal. The crime situation is currently well-controlled and very good. There are new, intensive measures planned to address the issue of organized crime in Iraq."

Expert Analyses

Retired Major General Imad Allo of the Al-I'timad Security Studies Center attributes the spread of crime to "lenient post-2003 laws, unsecured borders, looted army depots, and social upheavals from sectarian wars and extremist groups."

He highlights organized crime, particularly drug mafias targeting youth, children, and women due to unemployment and the allure of quick profit, as the most dangerous crime types in Iraq.

"Iraq is now considered a destination for drugs and weapons smuggling, whereas it used to be merely a transit point. Consequently, cross-border gangs and mafias are increasing in Iraq." He affirms.

Security expert Ahmed Al-Sharifi links the rise in certain crimes to unemployment, poverty, uncontrolled weapons, and drug proliferation. He stresses the need for "tighter border control and intensified efforts to combat the drug trade and the mafias behind it."

Al-Sharifi summarizes to Shafaq News the causes of murders as "wars and their impact on societal behavior, the decline in values, social disintegration, moral decline, and unemployment." Criticizing the "weak legal deterrent, the inability of institutions to enforce the law, and the lack of state authority, leading to social disorder and indiscipline."