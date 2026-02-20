Iraq security brief: Drug kingpin arrested in Babil, deadly disputes in Maysan and Baghdad

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on February 20.

- Police Arrest Most Wanted Drug Trafficker (Babil)

Iraq’s National Security Service stopped one of Babil’s most wanted drug traffickers and seized approximately one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine.

- Armed Attacks Kill Two, Injure One (Maysan)

Gunman stormed a house killing the owner, another shot dead a tuk-tuk driver in a separate attack, and a stray bullet wounded a local football goalkeeper during a match.

- Suspects detained for Theft, Arson, and Threats (Baghdad)

Al-Karkh Police apprehended several suspects accused of stealing and burning a house and publishing armed threats on social media to intimidate residents.

- Family Clash Leaves One Dead, Six Injured (Babil)

A family dispute between cousins escalated into violence, killing one person and injuring six others in southern Babil.

- Policeman Kills Wife, Takes Own Life (Dhi Qar)

A contract police officer shot his wife dead inside their home before taking his own life following family disputes.

- Child Dies in Road Accident (Erbil)

A child died in a traffic accident on the main road linking Erbil and Makhmour.

- Fires Erupt in Commercial Areas (Kirkuk)

Civil Defense teams extinguished separate fires inside a commercial complex and a popular café in central Kirkuk, causing material damage without casualties.

- Shop Owner Shot in Dispute (Kirkuk)

A gunman wounded a 27-year-old shop owner in the leg following a renewed dispute in central Kirkuk.

- Young Man Found Dead in Suspected Suicide (Baghdad)

A man in his late twenties died from a gunshot wound inside his home in Al-Qahira neighborhood, and forensic experts opened an investigation due to suspicions surrounding the case.

- Man Dies by Suicide (Baghdad)

A 55-year-old man hanged himself inside his home in Kadhimiya due to psychological problems.