Ulu Mosque in Iraq’s Kirkuk hosts first Taraweeh in 35 years

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Worshippers performed the night prayer of Taraweeh during Ramadan at Kirkuk’s historic Ulu Mosque (The Great Mosque) inside the ancient citadel for the first time in more than 35 years.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Imam Sheikh Ahmed Noor Al-Din noted that the site may have served earlier religious communities before becoming a mosque in the early Islamic era. “The complex underwent multiple reconstructions, and its minaret dates to the Seljuk period in 634 AH (1236 AD),” he said, adding that in 1067 AH (1657 AD), the Shah Ghazi School was added, turning it into a center of religious learning.

The mosque’s decline began in the 1990s after residents were relocated from the citadel under preservation programs, reducing attendance. According to Noor Al-Din, structural damage and limited maintenance led to repeated closures. After 2003, he said, it reopened intermittently for Friday prayers but did not resume full services due to administrative constraints and the need for rehabilitation.

“Ulu Mosque is a registered heritage site requiring specialized restoration to preserve its archaeological character,” Raed Akla, head of Kirkuk’s Department of Antiquities and Heritage, told Shafaq News, pointing out that rehabilitation plans are being prepared, pending funding and official approvals.

For many residents, including regular attendee Mohammed Al-Qalali, the return of Taraweeh represents renewed connection with the citadel’s heritage. He expressed hope that comprehensive restoration will safeguard the landmark and reinforce Kirkuk’s cultural identity.

