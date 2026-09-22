Shafaq News- Jeddah

Lana Anmar Salman, a member of Iraq's national sailing team, finished as the highest-placed under-12 female sailor at the Optimist Arab Championship in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, according to results published by the organizers.

The championship brought together about 90 sailors aged 8 to 15 from 13 Arab countries and was organized under the Arab Sailing Federation. The Optimist is a small single-handed sailboat used to train young and beginner sailors.

Fifty competitors contested the fleet-racing standings that set the overall order. Salman placed 42nd, finishing ahead of the two other under-12 girls in the field: Miral Abuanzeh of Jordan, 45th, and Zain Shwekini, also of Jordan, 48th. The series ran nine races, with two discards, at the Jeddah Sailing Center.

Iraq entered three sailors. Mohammed Ammar Salman was the team's best overall finisher at 41st, and recorded Iraq's strongest single race, 20th in the eighth race. Ameer Bakr Sami Al-Tekreeti finished 46th.